Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Last fall I became a chicken farmer when I adopted six Australorp hens. They’re great! Their feathers are beautifully black with a turquoise sheen. They “talk” non-stop, and they lay very tasty eggs.
I named them after strong women who personally impacted my life in a positive way, and they truly have a pecking order. Kay is the leader, followed by Margaret, Ms. Black, Ova, Catherine and Louise.
Last November, we had a tragedy. A hawk swooped down out of nowhere and Catherine became a casualty. My husband, Jason, and all the chickens saw it happen. It was horrific. The chickens scattered up trees, under the deck, and into bushes. Try as we might, we couldn’t coax them out. As daylight turned to dusk, they cautiously made their way to their coop and stayed there for the next three weeks. Every morning, I would open the door; they would look out, apparently remember the hawk, and decide that inside was a better option.
During that time, I gained a deeper understanding of the phrase, “Don’t be a chicken.” The hens ate in the coop and drank water in the coop. Their chatter stopped and so did all egg production. They were filled with fear.
Finally, after almost a month, they ventured out, but stayed tucked under whatever covering they could find. They would come out of the coop and make a beeline for the barn. There, they would regroup, then run as fast as possible to a line of Pine trees. This was an improvement, but still no chatter and still no eggs.
Even though the hawk hadn’t been spotted since the day of the tragedy and even though we had done everything in our power to make sure they were safe, they were still afraid.
Watching the chickens, I learned something about what fear can do.
Living in fear can cause us to isolate ourselves and lose trust in the people around us. It can halt our ability to live in our true identities. When gripped by fear, we can become irrational and unproductive, and we cease to enjoy life. I’m not saying what happened to the chickens wasn’t bad. It was. It was wrong, harmful, unfair and frightening. But just because those things happen doesn’t mean we stop living.
When we find ourselves confronted by fear we must choose to live in faith — a trust and confidence in someone or something bigger than ourselves. For followers of Jesus, our faith is in Him.
One afternoon in March, I went to the coop to check on the chickens. As I opened the door, I was delighted to find four smooth, cream-colored eggs resting in the hen boxes. The next morning, the chickens lingered in the yard and scratched for treats before heading to the Pine trees. I don’t know what shifted. Maybe they simply decided to choose faith over fear. Maybe they realized living in fear is not really living — not even for a chicken.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.