Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
A professor I admired asked ministers to think along these lines when we read the Bible: “What’s it like to be…” One would insert the appropriate word or phrase from the Bible story to help a minister understand the setting of the text. Thus one might ask: “What’s it like to be a rich young ruler” ... (or) “What’s it like to be Pilate or Herod?” I try to do that, especially when I read texts that I have read multiple times before.
Try as I might, I simply cannot fulfill this exercise when it comes to the crucifixion. Try it with me: “What’s it like to be crucified?” We just can’t do it, can we? We can’t begin to understand how it would feel to have a rope with glass, rocks and other substances embedded in it lashed across our backs 39 times. We can’t imagine enduring that pain and then being asked to carry a cross up a hill to die. We can’t comprehend what it must have been like to have nails driven through our hands and feet. We can’t fathom looking at people who are jeering us and spitting upon us.
The most difficult scenario from the cross for me to imagine is this: “What’s it like to be lashed, cursed, spat upon and nailed to a cross and then being able to forgive those who have inflicted all these cruelties upon you?” Forgiveness would have been way down my list of thoughts and feelings as I endured what our Lord endured.
The COVID-19 crisis has brought more than 500,000 deaths. There have been untold casualties that are not measured in physical deaths. Our emotions are raw and tender. Words are said that inflict wounds and we may not even know what we are doing. Relationships have been severed due to different points of view on the pandemic.
Would Good Friday be an opportunity for us to rebuild our relationships, and if one might be so bold, to begin to rebuild our society? Could it happen if we could envision this question becoming ours: “What’s it like to forgive those who have hurt us during this pandemic?” If so, we might realize we have become like Jesus.
Marvin Cameron is pastor at First Baptist Church in Kingsport.