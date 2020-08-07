Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
In his commentary on Psalm 6, St. Augustine reflects on the contradiction of how we yearn for the true, the good and the holy yet we still cling to the comfort of our own sins. At one point, Augustine makes this observation, “Bodies are contained in particular places, but the mind’s place is what it loves.” We are situated in a particular space. This is our physical context.
But what about our mental context? Augustine wisely points out that it is found in what we love. What we think about, what we yearn for, that which we love determines and sets our mental landscapes and horizons.
It begs a question though, is what we choose to love worth being loved? Does it create a context in keeping with our dignity as a child of God?
In Isaiah 55:1-3, our Lord offers the abundance of his grace which costs no money and which never ends — a grace that truly renews and restores. “All you who are thirsty, come to the water!”
But for what are we thirsty? “… the mind’s place is what it loves.” Do we thirst for that which is true, good and holy, or have we allowed our thirst to be directed by what our world tells us we should thirst for? Material things, wealth, prestige, power, comfort — just to name a few. The question is important because so much is determined through it.
What we choose to love matters and in the current situation we find ourselves in now as a society and world it truly matters. We can no longer just coast by on what might give a momentary thrill but truly fails to satisfy.
We need to ask some fundamental questions. Is what I thirst for worthy of being loved? Does it build up? Does it give the hope and endurance needed to navigate difficulties, struggles, setbacks and loss?
How might I direct my desire (my thirst) toward that which is true, good and holy? Here we have true teaching from our Lord and the Church — Sacred Scripture, the Sacraments, prayer, true community, service to others, good reading and entertainment as opposed to that which is lewd and banal, the beauty of God’s creation, the value of true friendship.
What we choose to thirst for matters. In many ways, it sets the context and horizons of our lives. “… the mind’s place is what it loves.”Father Michael Cummins is pastor at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Kingsport.