Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
One of my favorite parables of Jesus is His story of the treasure in the field from Matthew 13:44. In this brief account, a man is cutting across his neighbor’s property and stumbles upon a valuable treasure. Most likely this was a clay jar filled with gold coins! Because it was hidden, he placed it back in its formerly hidden location so no one else would notice. He then went and sold everything he had and went to the landowner to offer him all he had for that section of the property. There was no negotiation. He offered him all that he had. When the landowner accepted the generous offer the man rejoiced that he now owned such a priceless treasure!
Jesus had come to earth and grew up in the religious culture of His day. He lived and ministered in the midst of the Pharisees, but they did not recognize who He was. He was a priceless treasure sent from God. When the poor, the sick, “sinners” and even non-Jews embraced Him as the Savior, they knew they had found their treasure. The “landowners” in whose midst He lived were clueless.
As I watch our society struggle today in the midst of a pandemic, vicious politics, economic turmoil, ethnic strife and so much chaos, I wonder what treasures we might be missing.
I see some families growing closer in their activities and their lifestyles. Some have discovered they do not NEED sports, but they do miss them. Others have learned to worship God in their home or in a mask, but when they can gather with faith friends once again they will savor every smile, song and sermon. There just may be more hidden treasures around us than we know. What treasure have you stumbled upon that has warmed your heart today?
Greg Burton is pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.