Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“I love the windows of thy grace through which my Lord is seen,” begins a verse by the 18th century hymn writer Isaac Watts. Chances are you are reading this near a window, maybe one you’ve looked through many times at home or at work. What new thing will you notice through that window today?
The dining room window where I sit to have my morning coffee faces our side yard. Our bird feeders outside and those in our neighbors’ yard attract a surprising variety of birds and several persistent squirrels. One morning last month a movement caught my eye: Next door, our 9-month-old neighbor was with her family in their sun room, holding herself up at their full-length windows as they helped her look at the birds outside. It was a delightful moment.
This past year many of us have learned to make “window visits” to see friends and loved ones safely. We do our best to talk by pantomiming or using our phones as intercoms. Too often because of isolation and distancing we see the world primarily through the artificial windows of TV screens or tablets. Can you imagine getting through this pandemic without our windows? Do you ever wonder if it makes somebody’s day to look out the window and see you coming to visit?
A search for the word “window” in the Bible returns a fairly short list — windows aren’t mentioned that often in the Scriptures. Windows open up to let it rain on Noah’s ark; windows are in prophetic visions; windows are sometimes associated with spying or escaping or burglary — not very inviting images. In a scene that makes preachers wince, in the book of Acts, a young man falls asleep during the Apostle Paul’s sermon and falls out of a third-story window! On a positive note, Daniel prays daily at his window.
One passage is worth sharing here. It is from Song of Solomon — part a love poem. The speaker here sees her beloved outside looking in, and it just makes her day:
“Look, there he stands behind our wall, gazing in at the windows, looking through the lattice. My beloved speaks and says to me: ‘Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away; for now the winter is past, the rain is over and gone.’” (Song of Solomon 2:9-11)
Such a sweet scene to imagine — an ancient window visit! By faith, we can recognize in these lines our own hope to see the One who loves us best, as Watts’ hymn above expresses. Whatever today brings you, may it present a window to a view that blesses your soul.
Steven Spell is a chaplain with Amedisys Hospice.