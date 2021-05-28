One day, maybe five years from now, maybe less, you’ll reach into your old handbag or coat pocket — one that’s been in the closet and you haven’t used it in a few years — and perhaps you’ll grin when your hand discovers an old cloth mask. You’ll wonder to yourself, when exactly did everyone quit wearing masks, and you’ll remember some of the lessons you learned during the COVID-19 days.
Yes, COVID is deadly. I only officiated one COVID funeral, but that was more than I wished for over the last year. COVID is deadly, among a lot of other things, but it’s not everything — even though it seems like all we ever talk about is COVID.
COVID has become a lightning rod topic that we’ve pivoted on, like a fulcrum, determining who’s on the “left” and who’s on the “right.” Wearing masks once helped people know which side you were on. Now that the mask restrictions are mostly lifted, it might be hard to tell when you are out in public who’s on your side.
What lessons will you remember as your fingers brush over that old cloth mask? I hope we will learn that being polarized over topics that offend us isn’t helpful, productive or mature. I hope we will learn that if we aren’t careful, we will be consumed by what we are obsessed over. I also hope we will learn that being divided over topics we disagree about hurts us more than it helps us.
Somewhere between our divisive politics and COVID we let ourselves become fractured and fearful, as a nation, in our churches, and even in our familles. The world is a lot bigger and better than the problems we’ve been focused on and separated by, and I hope that the lesson sticks with us over time that we need each other more than we need to always be right.
But we apparently like to take sides in this country. Politicians draw people to themselves, or they can repel them as well. Former President Trump, for example, is far in our rear-view mirror, but people on both sides can’t stop talking about him. COVID, Trump, last year’s election, immigration, vaccines, defunding the police — the list is inexhaustible, but sadly we are exhausted by the list of what topic or issue we are polarized over lately.
We’ve recently gone through a period of time where once we felt guilty looking at our phones in church, to “having church” on our phone while we sheltered in place, to now having choices about gathering and meeting together without restrictions once again. What concerns me is how we form habits, and with many people it will be awhile before they get back in the habit of gathering at a local church, or even for a family meal.
We do play a role in bringing people together. According to Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.” Time doesn’t heal all wounds, and our time is ticking away. It’s Memorial Day weekend, and 2021 is nearly halfway over — have we even begun to heal our divisions yet? What are we waiting for?