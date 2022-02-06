Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
For many years I have heard elderly friends share their anxiety about a slow, painful death from cancer. Most would prefer to have a heart attack and make their passing to be quick and far less painful. This does not allow for any time for closure and love with extended days. While it does prevent the burdens associated with our body dying with such a difficult disease, it does beg the question: What is an extra day of life worth to you?
In the book of James, we are asked, “What is your life? It is like a vapor that is here for a bit and then vanishes away.” The years seem to fly by. Children and grandchildren seem to make them fly even faster. None of us is likely to look forward to leaving this world, but we all shall do so eventually.
Do you have a value for each day of your life? What would you give for even a one-day extension on your departure?
Two years ago I suffered a serious heart attack. It caught me totally off guard. I spent the better part of a week in the cardiac unit after receiving angioplasty and two stents. It was not until recently that I learned the severity of that attack. It was a Widow Maker. It is aptly named. The likelihood of my survival was very limited, as I was away from the hospital when it occurred. It would typically bring such damage to the heart that I should be greatly debilitated and very likely die afterwards from complications. Yet, I did not die. My damage was minimal and soon healed. There is really no good medical explanation for my life today.
What is a day worth? What is a month worth? Why are we here? What is God’s purpose for our life? There are tremendous questions to ask! We are not promised tomorrow. We are promised the abiding Presence of God for those who have committed their lives to His Son. Salvation is a gift to His children. But. Why. Are. We. Here?
Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” Nailed it!
While each day is a gift for every person, for those of us who have faced death, this gift — once withdrawn — is returned to us every single day. It is an opportunity to pray, to give love to family, to hold a grandchild, to be kind, to practice generosity and maybe to be a blessing to someone who needs a gift from God that passes through our hands.
A renewed gift is an opportunity to live healthier, to seek forgiveness, to be bolder in the faith. My morning fog is still lingering across the countryside but may soon disappear with the sunshine. Time to get going.
Dr. Greg Burton is pastor of Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.