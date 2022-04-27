Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
When we emulate God’s character, we do this through our words and deeds. Paul closes his prayer in Philippians 1:9-11 with a reminder that love, excellence, integrity and righteousness bring glory and praise to God.
He says, “To the glory and praise of God.” (Philippians 1:11). In Paul’s writings, God’s glory is a recurring theme. Paul emphasizes this so much because it is the Christian’s highest priority.
God is infinitely glorious. We can’t add anything to Him. His glory will never be diminished, so it doesn’t have to be replenished or bolstered. So just what does it mean to bring Him glory or what is His glory?
Moses prayed to God in Exodus 33:18-19 and said, “ ‘I pray Thee, show me Thy glory!’ And God said, ‘I Myself will make all My goodness pass before you, and will proclaim the name of the Lord before you; and I will be gracious to whom I will be gracious, and will show compassion on whom I will show compassion.’ “
What God was telling Moses is that His glory is the totality of His attributes. I think it suggests that we can glorify God by living them out and putting them on display every day for all to see.
Do people see godly characteristics like love, mercy, patience and kindness in you? If they do, then they have a better picture of what God is like; that honors Him.
This is why it is so important to guard our attitudes and actions. Paul admonished Timothy that he is to be exemplary in his speech, in conduct, love, faith and purity (1 Timothy 4:12). This should be the goal of every believer.
We also can glorify God by our praise to Him, as David said, “... Ascribe to the Lord, O sons of the mighty, ascribe to the Lord Glory and strength. Ascribe to the Lord the Glory due to His name; worship the Lord in holy array. ... In His temple everything says, ‘Glory!’ “ (Psalm 29:1-2, 9).
For sure we cannot add to God’s glory, but we can proclaim it in our words and actions. What picture of God do others see in you? Does your life bring Him glory and honor?
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries, 900 Delrose Drive, Kingsport.