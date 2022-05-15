By KIM WHEELER
Can you live in the South and not have a connection with food? It seems that most everything we do revolves around a meal. I’m OK with that, but admittedly, I have a love/hate relationship with food.
I love it on many levels; not just the tastes and textures, but also the emotions and social aspects that come along with it. Food in my family, and in this culture, is present in every life event from celebration to consolation. Whether it’s a birth, death, or something in between, we eat. We eat our emotions — good or bad. For me, there are specific foods I love because they are associated with certain memories: pancakes because they remind me of my Nannie’s house on Sunday mornings; yellow cake with chocolate icing because it is my favorite for celebrating birthdays; rice pudding because my mom makes it in honor of the first snowfall each winter.
My hate relationship with food is this — it doesn’t behave on my thighs. I’ve often said that if I weighed 80 pounds, there would be 40 on each leg. Because of this, I spend a lot of time thinking about and planning for food — and a lot of time formulating exercise plans. It’s a vicious cycle.
Because of my experiences with food, I wasn’t surprised by the disciples’ reaction after Jesus’ encounter with the woman at the well. The fact that a man was talking with a woman was astonishing enough, but during their conversation Jesus prophesied and revealed Himself as the Messiah. The disciples saw this unfold but didn’t ask any questions. Instead, in the uncomfortable moment after the woman went away, they did what my family would do if there was confusion, unanswered questions and nervous tension. They said, “Jesus, eat something.”
Jesus’ response revolutionizes our thinking. “My food,” Jesus said, “is to do the will of Him who sent me. …” Couple that statement with the fact that God has a plan for each of us; an incredibly good, detailed, specific plan — His will for our lives.
What if we approached doing God’s will the way we approach food? You know how you see a pizza commercial on TV and suddenly think, “Yeah, I think I’m craving pizza.”
What if we saw someone living out God’s will so fully that we wanted to have what they were having? What if we thought about God’s will for us constantly and made plans about how to get more of it? What if we knew we needed it to survive? What if we planned our activities around doing the will of God? It is a new way of thinking about food.
I want food to have its proper place in my life, and I want to be like Jesus. If I am going to give much of my time, thoughts and energy to food, then I want my food to be doing the will of Him who created me.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.
