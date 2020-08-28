Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
With the resurgence of COVID-19 in our region and the new restrictions, Americans receive instructions from every direction on how to be prepared not to contract the coronavirus. America is a nation that believes in preparedness.
We understand wearing masks in public and frequently washing our hands and using sanitizers help protect us from infection. Retail stores offer friendly, smiling (at least I think they are smiling behind the masks) staff that sanitize your buggy handles for you. All of these are preventive measures.
Yet many people across the nation are still scared. It seems something in us always ask the question “what if?” We have to ask, did God design something deep within us to ask that question?
As a staff member of an “essential ministry” serving people with food pantries and medical and drug recovery programs, we have encountered a lot of people during this epidemic and are learning that a large percentage of Christians are much “less” afraid than non-Christians. Pastors can vouch for the reason being what we call “spiritual preparedness.”
Christians, with a certainty, can answer the question “what if?” It is a question answered through their faith in Christ. It was answered, some time in their lives when they took the steps of faith admitting they were sinners, asking forgiveness for those sins, surrendering their lives to Christ and asking Christ to live His life through them.
It doesn’t mean a Christian values life less, or takes risks more. It is a confidence only God can give on what comes next “if.”
During the epidemic, little churches that normally have 100 attending services are broadcasting through social media with up to 1,000 people watching. When asked, where are these people coming from, pastors say, it’s area residents who are searching for their answer to “what if?”
Pastors believe Christ is still the only answer to the security of that question. They are using every opportunity to guide those searching to settle that question and come to faith in God through His son Jesus Christ.
Older people will often be heard saying some of the old medical remedies worked best. In much the same way, pastors will guide people saying this old remedy to spiritual preparedness never fails. They quote the remedy from John 3:16 stating, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.”
The Rev. Sheldon Livesay is executive director at Of One Accord Ministries in Rogersville.