“Once safely on shore, we found out that the island was called Malta. The islanders showed us unusual kindness. They built a fire and welcomed us all because it was raining and cold.” — Acts 28:1-2/NIV.
In the book of Acts (Holy Bible), we read about the Apostle Paul being transported to Rome as a prisoner to meet with Caesar. He had been accused of wrongdoing by Jewish brethren and, as he was a Roman citizen, he desired to plead his innocence before the Roman leader — which was granted. As Paul was spreading the Good News about Jesus Christ, what better and more influential person to meet with than the leader of the most powerful nation at that time? Paul was carrying out God’s plan for him, but before arriving in Rome, a slight detour occurred.
While sailing to Rome, the ship Paul was on battled a great storm for many days, and they made landfall on the island of Malta, where they met the islanders who demonstrated unusual kindness. Paul met the “chief official” of the island who welcomed him and his party and demonstrated generous hospitality. The chief official’s father was sick and suffering from dysentery, and Paul went to him, prayed, placed his hands upon him, and he was healed. Other people on the island who were sick were also brought to Paul, and he healed them as well. Was Paul’s shipwreck a delay with his mission regarding Rome and Caesar? It appears not! Let’s consider ...
The Bible tells us we are given gifts, skills and talents in life that God intends for us to use for His glory, while completing the work placed before us to do. While reading Acts 28, at a quick glance, one could think Paul had experienced a detour and was taken off course. Interesting that upon arrival to Malta he and his party were greeted with much enthusiasm by gracious hosts. Pretty quickly Paul healed many people, and I believe Paul was not there by accident. God gifted Paul with the ability to heal people from their physical afflictions, and God had Paul exactly where He needed him.
How can this concept apply to us?
God created us with specific skills, talents and abilities, which we should utilize to complete the work He has planned for us. There are times in life where we, as followers of Jesus Christ, are seeking to complete the mission before us but we may experience a detour. Or what we may consider a detour. But perhaps God changed our path for a bit for an additional essential mission. And, upon completion of the unanticipated assignment, we may notice our return to the predetermined course and work.
Ask yourself: Have I had times in life when I was doing the Lord’s work and a detour happened during which I was presented with unexpected opportunities to be a blessing to others?
In the future, while doing the work God has placed before you to do, if a detour occurs, smile and say: “God has me where He wants me, and I will do the work He has placed before me to do!” Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.