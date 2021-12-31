2021 is almost over and tomorrow starts a new year and a new chapter of your life. Before moving on, take some time to reflect over this past year. What were the best and the worst moments? Did you learn any lessons?
In Psalm 66:10 we read, “Come and listen, all you who fear God; let me tell you what he has done for me.” So here’s my 2021 worst and best.
Relocating to Florida profoundly tested my faith. The moving company acquired my business through outright lies, and then wrote fraudulent paperwork. After extorting an additional $1,800 to receive our possessions, everything arrived stained, gouged or damaged beyond repair, and many special things were missing.
The realtor selling the house deceptively claimed on the MLS listing that the property had certain features when it did not. I wanted my money back; yet, after months of prayer for God’s direction, He had previously convinced me this was the house with my “fleece” test, and it’s in a great location.
But more issues appeared, and I wavered and asked God again. He reminded me that He also chose the place for the Israelites to live. And after seeing their intimidating opposition, they cowardly retreated. Would I do the same? My answer was “no,” but I had no idea what was coming.
Many damaged things were cleverly hidden, and the inspector failed us big time. I was given only one hour to view the house I bought and was denied my right to walk through before closing.
The house was trashed; everything needed to be fixed or replaced. Everything. The air conditioner needed repair, and all electrical outlets, moldy walls and showers, rusty toilets and appliances, cracked sinks, broken faucets, splintered base cabinets, rotten windowsills, stained countertops, cracked floor tiles and windows, and grossly stained carpeting needed replacement. The lawn irrigation system leaked, the outside faucets were broken off, and the outdoor pool screens were full of holes. The pool heater, kitchen cabinets and bedroom closet doors were missing.
Besides the deceptive moving company and realtor, I was upset because we passed on some brand-new houses and ended up with this ruinous house that needed a complete renovation. I thought I would be moving into a beautiful house and begin my retired life of ministry. That didn’t happen. We may plan ahead, but the Lord determines our steps (Proverbs 16:9). I have to trust God’s direction because He knows my future.
Furthermore, the only neighbor who invited me over and became my first friend, unexpectedly died two weeks later. Then to top it off, my daughter called me a hypocrite because I wasn’t showing “the joy of the Lord” on my face when sadness and more house problems surfaced. This was the worst of my year.
The good? I see two loving grandchildren all the time, and I’ve been welcomed into our church, including their super senior program and small groups. When all the repairs are completed, I will have a new house with nice neighbors in a lovely area.
But the best part of the year was the Lord reassuring me of His will and His presence through the moving nightmare. Distressed, I couldn’t sleep and prayed for inner peace. Why did He pick such an appalling house? Would He help us through all its many problems?
I asked God to put a one on the clock if everything would be okay and if His unfelt presence was still with me. But then I realized if the clock didn’t show a one, I’d be devastated. So I quickly added that if He didn’t want to do that, would He please fill me with His presence and comfort immediately; He’s done that before. When I finally had the nerve to look at the clock, the time was 1:11 a.m. “The Lord is near to all who call on him” (Psalm 145:18).
God is still faithful and good, even when we don’t understand the why of our suffering and struggles. If we don’t intentionally think about what He has done for us, it’s unlikely we’ll acknowledge His goodness with gratitude. Moreover, God wants His children to be thankful and praise Him, even though the world is broken around us.
“We will tell the next generation the praiseworthy deeds of the Lord, his power, and the wonders he has done” (Psalm 78:4).
So how has God helped you this year? What prayer has He granted? Did you thank Him and tell someone what He’s done for you?
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at cr4Him@gmail.com.