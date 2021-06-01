Jesus means a lot of different things to many people. There is one thing that he always will be and Colossians 1:18 makes it clear that, “He is the head of the body, the church. He is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in all things He might have the preeminence.”
Preeminence from the dictionary: “implies supreme standing, picturing one who excels over all others in a particular quality or achievement.” Because of this there is no one more preeminent than God.
We are to give all praise and glory to him; we find in Ephesians 1:11, “In him we have obtained an inheritance, having been predestined according to the purpose of him who works all things according to the counsel of his will, 12 so that we who were the first to hope in Christ might be to the praise of his glory.”
This verse makes it very clear that we were redeemed and granted an eternal inheritance, that God might be glorified. We know we benefit greatly from salvation, but it is God’s glory that is the primary issue.
The age we are living in is a man-centered culture. The sad, self-seeking, and self-glorifying mentality has crept into the church, and even the gospel itself has been watered down because of it. For example, sin is often defined by how it affects man, not how it dishonors God.
Salvation most often is presented as a means of receiving what Christ offers, not to obey what He commands. Many evangelists present the gospel as not much more than a formula by which people can live a happy and more fulfilling life. The focus is on man’s benefit and not for God’s glory.
Such a gospel only adds to the fire of self-love and self-exaltation. As believers, we should know better than that. We know the purpose of life is to glorify God and that includes living to His glory, which governs all we do.
What greater purpose is there in life? Paul said, “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:13-14)
Keep that goal clearly in mind in all you do today. By doing so, your day will be to the praise of God’s glory!
Duane Willliams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries, 900 Delrose Drive, in Kingsport.
