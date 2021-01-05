Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Happy New Year! I know everyone of us is praying that 2021 is a year of a return to “normal.” We leave 2020 to the history books, but are there any lessons from such a traumatic year? Did we live an entire year with nothing to gain? Or is it possible that we may have learned some valuable lessons even in the midst of such a challenging “trip around the sun?”
A few weeks ago I jotted down a few “gifts” of the pandemic year. Here is what I wrote:
• 2020 has been a reminder of the gift of friends.
• 2020 has been a reminder to take life a day at a time.
• 2020 has been a reminder to not take medicine and health care providers for granted.
• 2020 has been a reminder of my need to focus more on prayer.
• 2020 has been a reminder that our hope in Christ is eternal.
Those are just some of the “gifts” I received in the year I was blessed to have a “mild” case of the COVID-19 virus. In reality, I received a gift every morning when I awakened to a new day. The scripture which reads, “This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it…” may have been written in a year of challenges in its own right.
We have no clue of the circumstances of David’s authorship of those words. But we do know that for almost 3 millennia people have found hope, meaning and joy when we are able to “rejoice” in this day the Lord has made.
What “gifts” did 2020 bring you? As we enter a New Year, why not take a moment to jot down your “gifts” from the tough year we are leaving behind? You may be surprised at just how blessed you may have been in 2020.
May God bless each of us with days worth rejoicing in during 2021.
Marvin Cameron is pastor at First Baptist Church, Kingsport.
