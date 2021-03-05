Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Have you ever wondered, “What does God want from me?” I imagine most of us have asked that question several times over. Not only is it a difficult question, but it’s even more difficult to consider during a global pandemic!
The good news, though, is God answered the question for us long ago, and His answer remains true no matter what is going on around us. The answer may be found in the book of Micah chapter 6, verse 8. “He has told you, mortal one, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you But to do justice, to love mercy, And to walk humbly with your God?”
Do justice: Justice, as used here, becomes a unique word that means restorative justice. A justice that stands up for the oppressed and the outcasts. A justice that doesn’t stand idle when injustice takes place. Justice that gives food to the hungry. Justice that encourages those who are going through hard times. Justice that watches over the homeless and takes care of the widows and the fatherless.
Love mercy: Mercy should be our very first instinct. Mercy should be our way of life. Jesus is our example. Here is what he said: ‘If you do not forgive men for their sins, neither will the heavenly Father forgive you for your sins.” Uh-oh. That ought to be a wake-up call to the entire body of Christ. If we hope to receive God’s forgiveness, we should consider learning how to forgive others and being merciful to others.
Walk humbly: Humility places what other people may need over our own needs. Humility looks at our closets and says, you know, “I have several coats, but I saw a lady downtown that didn’t have one; I’ll give her one of mine.” Humility looks at our food pantry and says, “I have more than enough for me, so I’ll share the extra with that family in need next door.” Some of the best advice I’ve ever received is, “If you truly want to serve God, start serving His children.” This is so true because Jesus said, “If you’ve done it to the least of these, you’ve done it to me.” May I ask you, have you fed Jesus lately? Have you given Jesus a coat lately? Have you encouraged Jesus lately?
What does God want with us? Just that we would do justice. Love mercy. Walk humbly. Can you imagine our community if more people did that? Can you imagine the change that would come over your life if you do it consistently? I encourage you, start today!
Jack Carpenter is pastor at Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingsport.