Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Most people do not see things as they are; most people see things as they are.” — Richard Rohr
In her book “Pursuing God’s Will Together,” Ruth Haley Barton draws out the meaning of this quotation by describing how our sight, our vision or our perception is colored and limited by the unseen lenses that help us interpret and make sense of life. Becoming more aware of our own perspective, of our own lens, can help us see and understand life more clearly.
Nowhere is this truth illustrated more effectively than in Jesus’ interactions with his disciples and a sightless man — a blind man — in John chapter 9. I encourage you to read this chapter again.
Jesus and his disciples were walking in or near Jerusalem when they encountered a man who had been blind by birth. Both Jesus and his disciples saw the man, but they saw very different things.
The disciples asked, “Who sinned — this man or his parents that caused him to be born blind?” They saw shame, failure, sin, and the judgment of God covering the blind man. When Jesus looked at the blind man, he saw the glorious work of God. Jesus replied, “Neither this man nor his parents sinned. He was born blind so that everyone around him could see the power of God, the light of the world, and God’s glory at work.”
Jesus spit on the ground, put mud on the blind man’s eyes, and sent him to wash in the Pool of Siloam. (This pool is a beautiful place in the lower City of David, an ancient part of Jerusalem. It’s one of those places I wanted to stay and sit longer when visiting the holy city. It’s beauty is quite different now than it would have been 2,000 years ago. It was a large pool or bath fed by the Gihon Springs. It may have been used by pilgrims entering Jerusalem for worship for ceremonial cleansing.) The man washed the mud from his eyes in the pool and, for the first time in his life, he could see clearly.
Other people could see this man too, but they all saw something a little different. His neighbors and old friends who knew him only as a blind beggar saw an impossibly broken situation. They even questioned whether this was the same man who had been blind, although they knew him his whole life.
The Pharisees and religious leaders saw this man and listened to his story about the miracle of Jesus healing his eyes. They saw enemies and liars in both the healed man and the one who did the healing. They threw the man out of the synagogue and broke off fellowship with him, and they denounced Jesus as a “sinner” — exactly the same title Jesus’ disciples gave the blind man at the beginning of the chapter. Jesus and the man who was blind but could now see did not fit into their narrow, pre-constructed boxes and concepts of how God would and would not work; so they rejected them fiercely with anger and hatred.
The healed man’s parents saw their son too, and they saw fear. When the leaders asked them about their boy, they confirmed he was their child, had been blind, but now could see. They had no further comment. They told the Pharisees to talk to their son if they had any questions, they weren’t about to become involved. They understood what was at stake and that they could be disconnected from fellowship too. They could only see fear and rejection.
But what is most curious to me is what the man saw … the man who was born blind and healed by Jesus.
In the John 9 story, this man saw through the lens of faith. Early in the chapter when people asked this man, “What happened, who healed you?”, he replied the man called Jesus touched his eyes. Questioned by the Pharisees, he offered the opinion, “I think this man must be a prophet.” He was called again by the religious leaders and questioned about Jesus. This time he answered, obviously there’s a lot that I don’t understand about him and that you don’t understand either. But I know this: he could never have healed my blind eyes if he didn’t come from God. Finally, this healed, formerly blind man had a conversation with Jesus. Jesus introduces himself as the Son of Man. The man responds, “I believe,” and he worships. He didn’t see Jesus clearly all at once, but he saw more than anyone else did. He was on a journey of faith with Jesus and looked through the eyes of trust.
What do you see? What do you see when you look at yourself, at challenges or problems, at blessings and God’s good gifts, at other people, at the beauty and chaos of our world? What you see might tell you more about yourself than it does about whatever you’re looking at. But we are all on a journey with Jesus, who is still giving sight to blinded souls like us. Keep walking with him and you will see yourself, his world, and Jesus himself ever more clearly. Let’s look around through eyes of faith.
Titus O’Bryant is executive pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City.