Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
In Romans 12:2, the Apostle Paul said, “Don’t become so well-adjusted to your culture that you fit into it without even thinking.” (The Message version)
That one thing — getting comfortable in the culture around us — does more harm than anything else to our spiritual lives and compromises our effectiveness as the church without us even noticing. If we are not intentionally filling our minds and hearts with scripture, and prayer, and worship, and service, we will be absorbing the morals and opinions of the sitcoms, or reality TV shows, or politicians, or talk show hosts that are constantly chattering at us.
Our culture says revenge is expected if someone offends you. Our culture encourages greed. The message comes at us from everywhere. Get more stuff. Our culture says that you are the center of the universe, and you deserve to get everything you want. Our culture says that ME and MINE are all that matters. I have to protect my stuff and my lifestyle, even if other people will suffer as a result.
This is what our culture tells us is normal, but it’s not Christian. Paul warns us: Don’t get so used to the way things are that you stop noticing the homeless and the hungry. Don’t stop caring that millions of people cannot afford to go to the doctor and are so desperate that they will line up hours before daylight and stand in line all day to see a doctor at Remote Area Medical events. Don’t forget that families are living in their cars or under bridges because they lost their jobs and can’t find another one. Don’t forget that right here in our community, little children have trouble focusing on learning because they’re hungry, or because they’re frightened and stressed by the violence that surrounds them every day.
The Christian life is not just about taking care of the insiders. If the church ever becomes focused only on its own needs and preferences, it stops being the church and becomes a club. In this contentious time in our nation, may we remember that Jesus called us to allow his love to change us so that we can change the world.The Rev. Elaine Ruth is pastor at First United Methodist Church in Surgoinsville.
