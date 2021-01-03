Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
It was Vacation Bible School at my home church, Chestnut Street Church of God, located in the Kingsport Cotton Mill Village. The year was 1961. I was 5 years old. After every evening of classes, the students would assemble in the sanctuary with their teachers, stand before the congregation and recite an assigned Bible verse. Mine was “He careth for You.” (1 Peter 5:6-7)
When it was my turn, I would forget what to say. I was so shy. My English war-bride mother would make eye contact with me and coax me into being courageous enough to speak up and to speak out. Finally, by the fifth night, I was able to recite my verse ... all four words! I was the baby in the family so I was praised and petted for a job well done! At the time, I didn’t know I hadn’t learned the whole verse.
“Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time He may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on Him, for He careth for you.”
What a mighty God we serve! He isn’t so busy with all of His creative duties that He lacks in His care of us. We are the apple of His eye. His compassion for us is renewed everyday. He longs to spend time talking with us and enjoying our company. What concerns us concerns God. He directs us to cast ALL of our cares, anxieties, fears and uncertainties on Him. He can handle it! He can take it! You do not have to bear these burdens alone.
Jesus, the Son of God, (as the song tells us) “is the waymaker, miracle worker, promise keeper, light in the darkness ... that is who He is.” Do not allow negativity to pervade your thoughts and rule your life. Philippians 4:8 tells us how to think. It says, “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue; and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
Vacation Bible School recitations, even at age 5, may not be your biggest care, but whatever it is, no matter its size, don’t be shy. Lift up your head, make eye contact with your audience, recite your lines and verses with a strong voice.
In the Gospel of St. Luke, Chapter 2, the Christmas Angel (also known as) an angel of the Lord proclaimed, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born unto you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord ... And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host (also known as the Christmas Angel Chorale) praising God, and saying, ‘Glory to God in the Highest, And on earth, peace, goodwill toward men!’ ”
Whether you are a little child, a vigilant shepherd, a homeless human, an old saint of God, a successful career professional, you call it ... God cares! He careth for you!
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.