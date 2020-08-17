Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
First in a seven-part series
FIRST STEPS WHEN YOU ARE OVERWHELMED — 1 KINGS 19:1-8
The last few months have literally been ones for the history books in some very unsettling ways …
- A “once every hundred years” pandemic.
- Social distancing and quarantine where not just the sick were quarantined, but the healthy as well.
- Then we have the unrest and rioting that have gripped our nation.
- And then you have the personal and family concerns that just come with living on top of all the national chaos.
All in all, it is a recipe for anxiety. And, as Christians, we are not immune to the creeping darkness that threatens to rob us of our joy and a true Biblical perspective.
The truth is, as people (whether Christian or not), in stressful times we can and will experience anxiety, concern, depression, being overwhelmed, and even fear. So the question is, how do we approach those times in a Biblical and Christ-honoring way?
In a lot of cases, people are told, “Read your Bible and pray.” And the truth is, the Bible IS our source for how to deal with them. But it will take more than simply reading the Scripture or just memorizing Psalm 23.
Over the next few installments of this series, we will be looking at a great man of God who struggled with an overwhelming sense of anxiety and even depression. What can we learn from not only this man, but also from the God he served? Join me as we do a bit of a deep dive into a short period in the life of Elijah the prophet as recorded in 1 Kings 19. As we do, we will see the human needs and cares of Elijah and the divine power and provision of God.
Tim Price is pastor at Holy Mountain Baptist Church in Kingsport.