Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
In my childhood bedroom, I had five large, bright, colorful ribbons given for showing horses. I displayed them proudly. The strange thing is they weren’t my ribbons. I didn’t earn them. At the time, I didn’t even own a horse! They were left behind at the house we moved into when I was in the second grade. Still, I liked them, and I loved the idea of being given an award, so they found a home above my mirror.
I hadn’t thought about those ribbons in years, but recently I was talking to the Lord about some places where I was feeling like I didn’t measure up. I was tempted to push the feelings aside, but I have learned that any negative emotion is an invitation to have a conversation with God. As I prayed, the Lord reminded me of those ribbons and He asked me: What are you looking at to get your worth? I knew the answer. If I am not intentional, I can look for my worth and validation in all the earthly things around me. I can look for it when someone compliments me on my writing, when I’m included in a conversation, or when I’m trusted to do a job. I can try to find it in my outward appearance, my ability to check off a list, or my skills of communication. The problem is these things are empty and don’t satisfy for long.
I can get sideways in thinking I get my value from performance. Can you relate? Have you ever had the feeling that the more you do, the more you will be valued and loved? Our calling as God’s children is much higher than achieving applause from the people around us.
What God has been teaching me is that no praise, accolade or award from this world has any true voice in defining me. The only place I should get my worth is from Him — and I already have His affirmation and validation. Trying to find value in anything else is like hanging up horse ribbons — sure it’s pretty and looks nice, but it has no meaning. It speaks absolutely nothing about who I really am.
The funny thing about the horse ribbons is that, of all places, I chose to hang them on my mirror. Whenever I wanted to look at myself, those ribbons were the first thing I saw — and they were no reflection of me in any way. Now that Jesus has reminded me of that time in my childhood, I’m using it as a filter. When those feelings creep in and I begin to look for validation from the world around me, I quickly scan the horizon for people or places I am looking to for value, and I remind myself to turn my gaze heavenward — to get my worth from Jesus. Then I tell myself, “No more hanging up horse ribbons!”
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.