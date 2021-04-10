Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Have you ever pointed a finger at someone? Has anyone pointed a finger at you?
Aside from becoming a people who are pushers of buttons and pullers of levers, we were born pointers of fingers.
It all started with our parents, Adam and Eve. Adam pointed at Eve and said, “She made me do it.” Eve, in defense, said, “The serpent made me do it.” Can you imagine God pointing his finger and saying, “This way to the exit. Don’t forget, I still love you.”
If you point a finger at someone, there are three pointing back at you. Let me tell you a story about the greatest finger-pointer of all time. He pointed without saying a word or pointing a finger.
The story began as John and Y’shua made their way to the coast of Tyre and Sidon. A Gentile woman from Canaan pushed into the gathering and pleaded for the Master to heal her daughter. The Disciples pointed a finger and said, “Send her away.”
She said, “Have mercy on me, thou son of David. My daughter is grievously vexed with a devil.” Y’shua said, “It is not the time that I should take the healing from the Jews and cast it to the Gentiles.” The woman replied, “The dogs eat the crumbs that fall from the master’s table.” So it was because of her faith the daughter was healed.
Afterwards, a woman came running to Y’shua, and a group of Scribes and Pharisees ran behind her. The woman was not running from them; she was running to Y’shua. The Scribes and the Pharisees were coming to point a finger at Y’shua and to trap him in the letter of the law. The woman, a Gentile, was the same woman who was healed when her mother pleaded for her healing. She was now accused of committing spiritual adultery and leaving the Gentiles and coming to worship with the Jews in their synagogue. Pointing a finger, they said, “She has committed adultery.” Y’shua did not say a word, but he wrote in the dust. They kept on pointing and accusing. Y’shua wrote a second time and they all ran away in fright.
What did he write? The first time, he wrote the symbol of the first man, Adam, who was of the earth, earthly. The symbol was an equilateral triangle pointing back at them. As they continued, he wrote a second time. He made a second equilateral triangle on top of the first, pointing back to himself. He had made the emblem of The Star of David. He had made his sign, as the son of man; the sign required by the Jews. Y’shua was the judge of all. He sees us all as sheep gone astray.
When we want to point a finger, we should take His advice: “A soft answer turneth away wrath, but grievous words stir up anger.” (Proverbs 15:1, KJV).
The Rev. Billy Bowen is the co-founder of David’s Tabernacle Church in Appalachia, Virginia.