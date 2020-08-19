Third in a seven-part series
Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
FIRST STEPS WHEN YOU ARE OVERWHELMED — I KINGS 19:8 (Part 3)
Now, there are several things that are of note in this verse.
Elijah’s travels took him from near Kadesh-Barnea to Mount Horeb, or Mount Sinai. He took 40 days to go between these two locations.
The reason that the travel time of 40 days is important is because it was NOT the length of time it would normally take to get there. Normally, it would have taken 11 days. How do we know that? Because we are told that exact thing in Deuteronomy 1:2.
So the question becomes, “Why take the ‘long way’ to Mount Horeb/Mount Sinai?
Numbers 14:32-34 tells us it was 40 days. God took care of Elijah for those 40 days to remind him of how God had done the same for an entire nation for 40 years. Rather than simply asking Elijah, “Don’t you think I will take care of you?” God reminded Elijah of how He had taken care of Israel in the past and how He was still taking care of Elijah in the present.
And that is an important truth for us, too. We are like Elijah. We get into a hard time, and we often forget how good that God has been to us in the past.
How He has cared for us.
How He has provided for us.
How He has loved us.
Satan convinces us this time we are going under because we fail to remember the faithfulness of God to us in our past and His promises to meet our needs today.
So another important tool in helping us to deal with anxiety is to remember all of the times that God has met our needs. That act of remembering can rekindle our faith and joy in our present situation.