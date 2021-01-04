Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
John 15:5, 8 and 17 (NIV): “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing. This is my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples. This is my command: Love each other.”
Galatians 5:22-23 (NIV): “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.”
As Jesus Christ is providing the teachings in the book of John to his disciples, He lets them know clearly where their strength comes from. As they kept their eyes, mind and heart focused on the teachings of Jesus and carried out the ministry and mission He placed before them, they were successful. However, He also clearly stated that without Him, they could do nothing (better not leave home without Him!).
Jesus also encourages the disciples to be fruit-bearing, which will glorify God. Our actions and deeds should be ones that do not bring glory to us, but should glorify our Heavenly Father: “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16, NIV).
As followers of Jesus Christ set forth each day, being mindful of these Bible verses would be critically important. Having knowledge that believers possess fruit of the Spirit and should bear much fruit (Galatians 5:22-23; John 15:5, 8, 17; NIV) should provide a compass which gives the direction to go in and how to act.
As a believer heads in the direction they should go, and completes the mission set before them, they will be fruit-bearing. As a believer seeks to be fruit-bearing, they will demonstrate the qualities described in the Galatians Biblical reference.
As followers of Jesus Christ set out on their daily journey, it would be good to do so in a manner that reflects the following: “love, joy, peace, patience, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” As individuals demonstrate these qualities with Christ in their heart, this will glorify God!
Self-reflection question: as a disciple of Jesus Christ, how can I utilize the fruit of the Holy Spirit daily, while demonstrating love to others, in an effort to bring glory to God?
Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
