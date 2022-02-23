Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
During a pandemic and every day, we need to remember some vital truths: God is the Creator and Father of all; Christ is the only way of salvation, dying for sin and rising from the grave; and Christ is on the throne as our advocate interceding and hearing every prayer.
During these troublesome days, many have trusted in scientists, politicians, friends, family or the church and still feel discouraged, abandoned and forsaken.
The psalmist David went through a similar experience, and in Psalm 13 he felt deeply frustrated, honestly pouring out his deepest thoughts to God as he shared his struggle when God delays.
First, during this time, David felt Forgotten — as in verse 1 he said, how long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever? He was saying, how long do I have to pray before I see an answer? David felt as if God did not hear or was not there, and at times, we have all felt this way, wondering if our problems are important to God. But we must remember God never gives up on us, never ceases to care about us, and will not abandon us, even during our trial.
Second, David felt Forsaken — saying how long will you hide your face from me? This is what many of us feel at times and exactly what Jesus felt in His anguish when He cried to God from the cross, my God, my God, why have you forsaken me? Remember, the one who hears our prayers knows exactly how we feel.
Lastly, David felt Frustrated. If we are honest, we are feeling really frustrated right now due to the pandemic and other things. You hear David’s words of frustration as he says, how long shall I take counsel in my soul, having sorrow in my heart daily? David was frustrated by his emotions and his enemy as he said, every day I have to deal with this and how long will the enemy overwhelm me? All of us know exactly how David felt.
In verses 3 and 4 David talks about his supplication when God delays. In desperation David prayed three prayers as he said, consider me, hear me and enlighten me. David was not asking for understanding, but for God to put the light back into his eyes and the joy in his heart because he was depressed. We can all relate because we have been going through a very depressing season.
David concludes by talking about his song when God delays. Moving from tears to triumph, he broke out in joyful song because Jehovah Elohim, Almighty God is in charge. We see the song of triumph and thanksgiving as he said, I have trusted in Your mercy; my heart shall rejoice in Your salvation. I will sing to the Lord, because He has dealt bountifully with me. The song of thanksgiving will get us through trying times.
Hobbie McCreary is a bi-vocational pastor from Fall Branch, Tennessee.