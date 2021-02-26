Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Hebrews 3:13 says, “But exhort one another daily, while it is called Today; lest any of you be hardened through the deceitfulness of sin.”
If there was ever a time when we need each other, it is the day and time in which we live. I need you and you need me. There are so many who are burdened down with many things today. There is the burden of sin, sorrow, sickness, disappointment and discouragement.
There are many ways we can encourage one another.
We can have compassion for one another. 1 Peter 3:8 tells us, “Finally, be ye all of one mind, having compassion one of another, love as brethren, be pitiful, be courteous:”
We can just be there with each other and for each other, and provide each other a shoulder to lean on. When someone is going through a trial in life, oftentimes they feel alone. Everyone has a purpose, and is needed. 2 Timothy 4:11 says, “Only Luke is with me. Take Mark, and bring him with thee: for he is profitable to me for the ministry.”
Encouraging one another can also be done by just having an ear to listen. Sometimes people just need someone to talk to and get things off their chests. Galatians 6:1-2 says, “Brethren, if a man be overtaken in a fault, ye which are spiritual, restore such an one in the spirit of meekness; considering thyself, lest thou also be tempted. Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.
The best thing we can do to encourage one another is pray for each other. James 5:16 tells us, “Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.”
Sometimes we just need to cry with each other. “Rejoice with them that do rejoice, and weep with them that weep.” (Romans 12:15)
We must do all we can to strengthen each other’s faith and encourage each other to continue in the faith. What a blessing it is when we are facing a trial, decision, or something we have never faced before, to have God’s people encouraging one another. When you do not know what to say, do not say anything; just be there for each other. Let’s be sure we remind people we are not alone in times of discouragement.
There is a friend (and His name is Jesus Christ) that sticketh closer than a brother, and our Lord promised He would never leave us nor forsake us.
Although there are burdens of sin, sickness, sorrow, poverty, disappointment and discouragement we can encourage each other daily. “Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly, comfort the feebleminded, support the weak, be patient toward all men.” (1 Thessalonians 5:14)
Noah Taylor is pastor at Greenwood Chapel Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Nickelsville, Virginia.