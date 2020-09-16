EDITOR’S NOTE: With so many churches having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Have you ever said something to someone that you wish you could take back because it came out wrong or in anger? Once it is said, there is no taking it back. We need to be careful what we say; therefore, we need to think before we speak. James 3:10-11 tells us we speak blessing and cursing and he compares our mouth to a spring of water that cannot bring forth bitter and sweet water at the same time. Luke 6:45 says a good man speaks good things and an evil man speaks evil things; therefore, what is in you is what will come out.
Have you ever listened to what you are saying to another person? I would say that most of us do not listen. Start paying attention to what you are saying. I think that you will be amazed. Have you ever said to yourself, I am ugly, stupid, or of no use to anyone ... etc? We become what we speak over ourselves, for life and death are in the power of our confession. If we speak bad things over ourselves, then that is how we view ourselves. If we say what God says about ourselves, that we are made in his image, we are wonderfully made and we are the crowning of his creation, then we now have profitable words and images in our mind to dwell on and respond to.
It is very hard to control what you are saying when you are listening, reading, and thinking all day on things that are not healthy for you. We are like a computer; what we put in is what we get out. Our health is much the same way. If all we eat is fast and junk foods, then we find that our body will gain weight and become lethargic. It will not have the energy to complete a full day of activity.
Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 6:12 that he had the liberty to do a lot of things, but not all of those things were profitable for him. He said, “I control my body, and bring it into subjection.” (1 Cor. 9:27) You may say that was easy for Paul, but he struggled just like all of us do. In Romans 7 he tells us of his struggles. Paul said the things he didn’t want to do he did and the things that he wanted to do he did not. He tells us he found that where he would do good, evil was always there.
The evil that Paul talked about is the sin that we carry around in our bodies because of what Adam did in the garden. We have the consequences of that sin with us today. Therefore, it is up to each one of us as to our reaction to it. Do we simply give in to its cravings or do we discipline ourselves by putting the correct information into our minds?
Instead of listening to things that are not good for us, we should dwell on the Word of God. Paul instructs us in what to think in Philippians 4:8. “Whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy — meditate on these things.”
If we fill our minds with God’s word, then he will help us in thinking the right things so we can make good decisions. He loves us and wants the best for us. God proved this when he sent Jesus to this earth to die for our sins and cleansed us from our past. Therefore, He made it possible for us to come into relationship with him. God said choose life and live. Today is the time to make this choice.
In meeting or conversing with others, what should we say or speak to them? Ephesians 5:19 says, “Speaking to one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord, 20 giving thanks always for all things to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.” HE IS WORTHY!!!!!!!
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries.