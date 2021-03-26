Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
King David said to his son Solomon before his death, “I go the way of all the earth.” It is estimated that 60 million people die every year as death has claimed humanity since Adam. The Bible says in Hebrews 9:27, “it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment,” prompting Job to ask the question, “if a man die, shall he live again?”
The announcement by the angel at the tomb of Jesus gives a resounding answer. “Why seek ye the living among the dead? He is not here but is risen.” The resurrection is the most profound and powerful message the world has ever heard and during the pandemic we need the message and hope of the resurrection even more.
In Matthew 28:5-7, we see six words of victory from the resurrection angel for the resurrection of Jesus Christ is the doctrine of every disciple, the faith of every believer, the courage of every martyr, the theme of every sermon, and the power of every evangelist.
First is a word of Comfort as the angel said, “fear not.” These women were grieving. They were hurting. Their Master, Lord and friend has been beaten, crucified and died. It was a time of fear and uncertainty, but the angel said fear not — just as God says to us today.
Second is a word of Compassion as the angel said, “for I know that ye seek Jesus which was crucified.” God was saying, ‘I know how you feel’. The resurrection has made Christ our High Priest, who knows how we feel, and the One, who is interceding for His people in times of need.
Third is a word of Celebration as we read, “He is not here for He is risen.” The angel gave the only correct answer to the empty tomb, Christ is risen. Any other argument is built on sand that will not stand the storms of examination. We sing “Hallelujah, Christ arose” because we have something to celebrate every day.
Fourth is a word of Confirmation as the angel said, “come see the place where the Lord lay.” Our faith is based upon facts. The Bible says in Acts 1:3 that we have “many infallible proofs.” Jesus was seen of the two on the Emmaus road, the disciples, and over 500 on another occasion. The resurrection is a historical fact as the tomb was empty then and is still empty now.
Fifth is a word of Commission as the angel said, “go quickly and tell His disciples that He is risen from the dead.” These women and every Christian are to spread the joy of the resurrection by telling the good news of Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection.
Lastly is a word of Continuation as the angel said, “He is going before you into Galilee.” As long as we know Jesus the Good Shepherd goes before us, we as His sheep will follow. God’s program is not over, and the resurrection did not end the Kingdom; it started it.
The resurrection of Christ is the miracle of miracles. Without it there is no Savior, no Scripture, no Salvation, no Security, and no Surety or hope beyond the grave. From the evidence, the gospel of the resurrection is an Indisputable Fact, an Indispensable Faith and an Irresistible Force, and we do not just celebrate this glorious event at Easter, but every day of the year.
Hobbie McCreary is pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City.