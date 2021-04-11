Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Our association with Jesus Christ our Lord can’t be one of mere friendship. Most Christians realize He is the best friend we will ever have. Many casual friends will come and go as time dwindles away. Some will be true friends, some will not. A few people may come into our lives and form a happy bond that matures into a relationship. True relationships have characteristics of trust, caring and love.
A true relationship is true, honest, real, mutual and dependable. Rare on earth, this is the unbreakable law in heaven. God forms a relationship with those who invest their life in Him. Because we have a loving relationship with Him, we work the works of love and charity in our allotted walk of life. As Johnny Cash sang in a country song, “I walk the line, because He’s mine.”
The key to God’s heart and life is to treat him as your most treasured relationship.
Matthew 6:21 says, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” Nothing on this “green earth” can be desired by us more than we desire God’s love. Whatever one places before God is their God. Matthew 10:37-38 tell us, “He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me. And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me.” God demands our placing Him first and foremost in our lives. Certainly, if we can’t esteem loved ones more than we esteem God, we can’t place material, temporal things before Him in importance in our lives.
God must be our “all in all.” Jesus refers to who we treasure in our hearts, as well as our collected physical treasures. That to which we ascribe value or worth, we will seek to protect and hoard for ourselves. The fault occurs when we place something other than God as the object of our greatest value and love. When we treasure Jesus above all else, our hearts will be properly aligned and attuned to His purposes.
Know God, know peace.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.