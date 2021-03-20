Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Holding forth the word of life; that I may rejoice in the day of Christ, that I have not run in vain, neither laboured in vain.” (Philippians 2:16)
Some presentations concerning God are easily understood. This cannot be accidental, but is clearly revealed through the great turpentine, the Holy Spirit: God. In this case, “the word of life” is only used twice and might be interpreted in various ways without John’s elaboration: “That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, of the word of life” (1 John 1:1).
As stated in Philippians 2:16, John feels he is affected by doing the work of our Lord Jesus. We Christians are His “sons” and “daughters” and are assigned the responsibility of being “lights” (Philippians 2:15) in the world to those in the darkness. The light that we shine is the “word of life” manifested by the Holy Spirit dwelling in us.
According to the scriptures, the person and work of Jesus Christ shines a beacon into the blackness of a sin-filled world as a guide to lost souls. It draws them from the gloom of death unto the word of life. Thus, charged with the responsibility of “holding forth the word of life,” we are to be “the ministers of Christ, and stewards of the mysteries of God.” (1 Corinthians 4:1)
It behooves us to be very knowledgeable in the written Word, since Jesus specifically said: “Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me.” (John 5:39)
Don’t misunderstand: our “light” comes from “the Light.”
Since we have been rescued “from the power of darkness” (Colossians 1:13) by the grace of God acting within the strength of our faith, we are to give thanks and praise to our Savior. It was because of our Lord’s substitution atonement that we who “were sometimes darkness” are now “light in the Lord: walk as children of light.” (Ephesians 5:8)
Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.