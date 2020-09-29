Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
There are a few things certain in this life. The good, bad, beautiful and ugly will all suffer loss. Their gain oftentimes will be far greater than their loss. Faith in Christ Jesus our Lord is a sure way to obtain peace of mind, a glad heart and the hope of better things to come.
Philippians 3:7-8 tells us, “But what things were gain to me, those I counted loss for Christ. Yea doubtless, and I count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord: for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and do count them but dung, that I may win Christ.”
We have hope and salvation through the great creator of all things. He is in control.
He is love and maketh us to love. He fills the voids of our losses.
Genesis 31:39 says, “That which was torn of beasts I brought not unto thee; I bare the loss of it; of my hand didst thou require it, whether stolen by day, or stolen by night.”
1 Corinthians 3:15 “If any man’s work shall be burned, he shall suffer loss: but he himself shall be saved; yet so as by fire.”
He restores our souls and he is omnipresent.
John quoted Jesus in John 14:27: “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
Luke 10:6 reminds us, “And if the son of peace be there, your peace shall rest upon it...”
It is no secret what God can do.
“These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
Lay your concerns and burdens upon Him and He will give you rest. Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.
