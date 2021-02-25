Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
During the days I was pushing a stroller through Bays Mountain Park, one of the favorite stops for the kids was the raptor habitat. My kids went quiet as they approached their favorite among the raptors: The beautifully colored kestrel was great for posing for the cameras, as long as we didn’t get too close with our stroller. While Casey the kestrel couldn’t survive in the wild, his presence in the raptor habitat made him an ambassador for his species. Together we learned about his ways.
Some time after his death, I stepped outside my house and there, soaring into the trees, was a wild kestrel. I would not have known anything about that bird had I not met Casey, falcon ambassador.
I point this out because I know fully well that birds are meant to fly free. This one couldn’t, but it still had a grand opportunity to represent its own kind, and it did!
There may be times when you are in places you would rather not be. That place might be a hospital bed or an unpleasant situation at work or school. You might be sitting at the Department of Motor Vehicles, wondering what else you could be doing with your time. What if your time there presented a chance to represent your own, and do it well?
Not all ambassadors behave well. In New York City, cars with diplomatic plates are universally hated for their flouting of traffic laws. Some ambassadors bring the prejudices and biases of their homelands with them, and they come out in their interactions with American citizens.
But we are not ambassadors of a foreign country, although perhaps the differences between that place and this can be just as wide. No matter the situation, we do have an opportunity to represent Christ, demonstrating his patience and grace. We can demonstrate his love for others as well as his wisdom in day-to-day life.
“We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making his appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: Be reconciled to God. 21 God made him who had no sin to be sin[b] for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.” (2 Corinthians 5:20-21)
If you have been saved by Christ, you can be the first Gospel someone sees or hears, whether conditions are ideal or not.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.