Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“That by two immutable things, in which it was impossible for God to lie, we might have a strong consolation, who have fled for refuge to lay hold upon the hope set before us: Which hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast, and which entereth into that within the veil; Whither the forerunner is for us entered, even Jesus, made a high priest forever after the order of Melchisedec.” (Hebrews 6:18-20)
The song says, “In times like these we need a Savior.” I’m glad to tell you that we have a Savior, Jesus Christ. John was baptizing when he saw Jesus, he said, “Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.” (John 1:29)
“For he (God) hath made Him (Jesus) to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him.” (2 Corinthians 5:21) “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12)
The song says, “In times like these we need an anchor.” I’m glad to tell you that we have an anchor, Jesus Christ, the Anchor of our soul.
We have an anchor because of a:
SURE PROMISE
We have His Word, “immutable,” which means unchangeable. God does not change; God cannot change. “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8).
If God could change for the worse, He would cease to be God. If God could change for the better, He wouldn’t have been God in the first place. Since God is “immutable,” His promises are dependable. His character is on the line, “it is impossible for God to lie.”
We have an anchor because in Him, we have a:
SAFE REFUGE
Sin makes fugitives of every one. The devil is after you. Sin haunts and hounds you. The holy wrath of God is on your trail. Unsaved people run from place to place, from pleasure to pleasure, they have restlessness in their hearts, they are fugitives from God. They need to run to a safe refuge, which is found only in Jesus Christ. Jesus said, “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28).
We have an anchor that is a:
SECURE ANCHOR
“Which hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast, and which entereth into that within the veil” (Hebrews 6:19)
As we sail through the raging seas, the anchor holds in spite of the storm. The ship may be battered and the sails may be torn, but the anchor of our soul is sure and steadfast. Christ is the believer’s anchor. He’s not washed upon the sands, but is securely fastened “within the veil.”
A ship’s anchor reaches down through the murky waters of the ocean to the unseen bed and grounds the ship. The anchor of the soul doesn’t reach down, it reaches up through the unseen world to the realms of glory.
Jesus our forerunner is anchored securely on heaven’s shores. His presence there is our guarantee that we too will soon follow. When the tide of death comes for me, I’ll head into the shore. I’m anchored in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Don McCann is an evangelist from Kingsport.