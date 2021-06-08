Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Christians have heard of the Trinity much of our lives. We know the three-fold personalities of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. But did you know that one of the names Jesus gave to the Holy Spirit has been especially appropriate to this pandemic era?
In his magnificent prayer of John 13-17, Jesus utters the following words: “And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever.” Those are the words of the King James Version. Some other versions substitute the word “Advocate” for the word “Comforter.”
No matter which translation one uses, the impact is the same. God has given us a part of his “personality” to comfort us or to advocate for us, depending on how we translate the word.
I don’t know about you, but I have needed a “Comforter” at times during this pandemic. It has taken its toll on me as I have led the memorial services for friends of 40 years who died needlessly because someone chose not to wear a mask near a vulnerable person. I have also needed an “Advocate” when decisions became more complex with each passing day.
Today you may face issues you have never conceived of before this moment. Or you may face decisions which may change the course of your life.
No matter what you do, remember that our Lord told us we have an “advocate/comforter” who is at our beck and call 24/7. Why not pray today that God’s Holy Spirit will guide our decisions and provide us comfort when it is needed most?
Marvin Cameron is pastor at First Baptist Church in Kingsport.
