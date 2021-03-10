Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
At Riverfront Park there stands a boat that barely qualifies as a boat. It’s more of a barge, really. People of the early days of Tennessee called them “flat boats.” With no motors or sails, these barges were built here in Kingsport, loaded with tradable goods, and sent downstream. As a child staring at illustrations of these boats, I wondered what kind of strength it would take to pole one of these monsters back upstream.
Later, I found out the secret: Those boats were not made to come back to East Tennessee. Ever. The boats would go downstream, joining larger and larger rivers, finding destinations like Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville and even going as far as New Orleans. Once there the boats were unloaded, disassembled and sold for their lumber. It strikes me that some of the early homes of New Orleans could have been built with lumber from Kingsport.
For the boats, this was a one-way trip. The pilots of these boats knew this; they knew it was important to navigate correctly the first time, every time — because they wouldn’t get a “do-over.” They also knew every journey was unique. Neither they nor the river were the same from day to day, and that meant being awake and aware of what was happening as they journeyed.
We are tempted, aren’t we? To try to go backward in time to the places we remember fondly. We look to the past when the present doesn’t look so great, but we can’t pole our lives back upstream.
The Apostle Paul has a different idea.
“Not that I have already obtained all this, or have already arrived at my goal, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me. 13 Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, 14 I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:12-14)
There is a way through life, but it isn’t backwards. We grow as believers when we press ahead, knowing there is a great destiny in store for us; not here, but in heaven. We navigate life’s twists and turns, until we come to his great city, where he is our light.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.