Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
A few months ago, my husband and I were walking to his truck after an afternoon at the park when a small, bent-over man, dressed in camouflage showed up in the parking lot. The first thing he said was, “Hello” and when we countered with, “How are you?,” he told us.
“Oh!” he said, “I am too blessed to be stressed ‘cause I am blessed by the best!” He followed that with, “They call me the Godfather.”
We must have looked bewildered because he just blinked and smiled and let that sink in. After a few seconds he looked us both straight in the eyes and said, “You don’t have to give me anything. But if you do, you’ll be blessed.”
His words didn’t hit me like a beggar’s request. This was not an appeal; it was a statement of fact — almost like an invitation.
I didn’t have any cash with me, but I did have a Dairy Queen gift card. I handed it to him and said, “You could use this and get a hamburger and some ice cream.”
“Oh!” he said, “I can moonwalk over there and get that right now!” And with that, he was gone. I saw him walking away, but I don’t know where he went. I thought about his words for weeks.
That day with “The Godfather” we were face to face and I had a DQ gift card. Jesus says when we do something for the least of these, we do it for Him (Matthew 25:40). But sometimes, for me, money and gift cards are easy.
Lately, I’ve been thinking about what we can give God directly while we’re sitting alone at work, cooking dinner, going for a walk, or playing a game with family.
Here are some thoughts:
We can give Him praise. Try reading Psalms 145, 147 and 150 out loud.
We can give Him thanksgiving. I have been challenged to take time each night to write down five things I’m thankful for from the day.
We can give Him our attention. We get to pick what we look at, listen to, and ponder.
We can give Him our worries. He’s already paid for them. They’re not adding anything to our lives anyway.
We can give Him our perspective. Let’s ask Him to open our spiritual eyes to see people and circumstances His way.
It’s all a choice. I can choose to hang on to what I have or to freely give it to God.
We don't have to give Him anything, but if we do, we'll be blessed. Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.