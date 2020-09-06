Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I like to run. I always have, I guess. As a kid, I preferred racing to training. But experience taught me that my performance in the race was directly tied —unpleasing though it was — to my level of training. In short, the discomfort in training produced better results in the race.
But I didn’t really like training. And, if I’m honest, I didn’t really like racing; it hurt a lot more than I liked. Instead, I really loved the post-race experience. After exhausting my physical and mental resources on the fields of friendly strife, I could freely indulge in whatever food and naps my little heart desired. It felt good to soothe my broken body with a few well-earned comforts.
After putting in a hard effort, recovery was important. Recovery was even necessary. But eventually, I had to start training again. Eventually, there was another race.
As I write this, we are entering the sixth month of this weird pandemic world. And it hasn’t been easy. In fact, it’s been generally pretty hard, right? Naturally, many of us needed time to recover. We needed to soothe our broken minds, spirits and bodies with some well-earned comforts. And, since we’ve been afforded this gift of comfort and recovery (not least by the Kingsport Times News), we should be grateful.
I was reminded of the words of the Apostle Paul just this last week: “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4, NIV, emphasis mine)
Grateful though we are for the respite, we were never meant to live in a state of constant comfort. As human beings, we have been created to change, adapt, and grow from times of discomfort. Jesus can and will use the trials in our lives (including the last six months) to shape us and sharpen us as redemptive agents in His world.
We cannot forget that there is another race to be run. Recovery is important; recovery is necessary. But eventually, we have to start training again. The Good News is this — if you run the race with patient endurance, the post-race experience is well worth the pain.
Steve Hopkins is pastor at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.