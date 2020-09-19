Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I don’t know about you, but all the meanness in the world lately has been making me tired. I have heard a lot of people say something similar. We are tired of the ugliness, but we don’t know what to do about it.
In his letter to the church in Philippi, the Apostle Paul wrote, “Let your gentleness be known to everyone.” This is where we can start to counteract the ugliness that is wearing us down.
The meaning of the word “gentleness” that Paul uses is really more than “niceness” or “friendliness.” The word carries the sense of “magnanimous” or “generous” consideration of others. This is a characteristic of Christ.
Earlier in the letter, Paul includes a hymn about Christ as an example of how we are to live. “Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who, though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form he humbled himself and became obedient unto death, even death on a cross.” (Philippians 2:5-8)
Paul says that Christ is our example of how to live: humility, obedience, self-giving. We are to consider others before ourselves. Paul did not say, “Let your gentleness be known to the brothers and sisters in the church.” He said, “Let your magnanimous concern for others be known to everyone.” (Philippians 4:5)
Paul’s concern was never only for the happiness and well-being of fellow believers. His concern was always to preach the gospel of Christ to everyone in the world. He knew that how we live our lives preaches the gospel.
Imagine the difference we could make if every person who claims to be a follower of Jesus would show “magnanimous concern” for everyone. Everyone. What would it be like if we did not sneer at or insult someone who supports a different political candidate? What if we chose not to pass on juicy gossip? What if we decided not to take offense and act out in anger when someone is inconsiderate? What if we just gave other people the benefit of the doubt? Maybe they are having a bad day. If we lived like that, it could look a lot like love (1 Corinthians 13). And love can change lives.