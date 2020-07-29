Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Micah 6:8: “He has shown you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”
Have you been wondering what God expects from you? Have you tried to prove your devotion or earn points with the Lord by doing good works?
Each of us at times are called upon to honestly evaluate the heart and soul, to see where we stand on these matters.
Some of us possess unreasonable expectations, and there is no secret we cannot achieve them. We can begin this inward examination by exercising a child-like attitude. And we continue by deeply trusting the great, invisible Creator of heaven and earth.
No doubt we want to see justice done in the world. We certainly need to do things differently if we expect a more optimistic result. The process begins by loving your neighbor, regardless of differences in opinion or lifestyle.
As we begin to see others from God’s perspective, then our own expectations will evolve into a Christ-like respect and desire for wrongs to be made right.
We will extend mercy, as we receive new mercies every
morning. Freely received and freely given.
Jesus promised blessings upon those who seek and make peace. After all, He is the Prince of Peace, and his offer exceeds anything this worldly system can offer.
As I think of these three requirements of life, three simple rules come to mind. “Do no harm, do good, and stay in love with God.”
You see, the solution has already been identified. All we need to do is carry it out.
We can make a positive difference in the world. As the hymn writer said, “Brighten the corner where you are.” Just let your little light shine.Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.