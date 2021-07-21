Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
To a lot of people unity means we must agree on everything; there can be no room for individual thought. But that is really not what it means at all. We can still have unity, even if we don’t agree on everything.
I like the seal of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (I do not belong to this denomination) that says “In Essentials, Unity; In Non-Essentials, Liberty; In all things, Charity; Truth in Love.”
We can have unity with diversity.
Paul wrote, “To the saints ... including the overseers and deacons” (Philippians 1:1). This was a general reference to all of the Philippian saints, which included the overseers and deacons. His salutation implies unity and submission within the church to each other. Hebrews 13:17 makes that point clear: “Obey your leaders, and submit to them; for they keep watch over your souls, as those who will give an account. Let them do this with joy and not with grief, for this would be unprofitable for you.”
Leadership is a sacred responsibility with the responsibility to lead, feed and guard the flock of God which Christ purchased with His own blood (Acts 20:28). They are accountable to God to be faithful in their duties.
The saints have a responsibility as well to obey the leaders that God has put in place. Hebrews 13:7 says, “Remember those who led you, who spoke the word of God to you; and considering the result of their conduct, imitate their faith.”
Paul adds in 1 Thessalonians 5:12-13, “Appreciate those who diligently labor among you, and have charge over you in the Lord and give you instruction, and ... esteem them very highly in love because of their work.”
The society we have now encourages criticism and mistrust of anyone in authority, and many have adopted that attitude toward their spiritual leaders. Because of this, many churches are weak and ineffective from disunity and strife. Many pastors suffer untold grief from disobedient and ungrateful people, and no one should ever succumb to that mentality. Leaders should be honored and appreciated for the work of God they are called to do.
Godly attitudes toward spiritual leaders will help bring about unity and harmony within the church. This will allow the leaders to minister with joy, and the church will be ministered to reach the place where God has called them to be.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.