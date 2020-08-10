I like to proceed with confidence, and one of my favorite Bible verses which helps is this: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13). Taking this verse at face value, and not exploring surrounding passages further, a person could be left with the impression that they will be successful with whatever they’re doing. Let’s explore the Bible further and examine other key passages to help better understand the probability of success with our endeavors.
When walking with God, and His Son Jesus Christ, is there a limit to what someone can do? John 14:12 provides helpful clues: “Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me (Jesus) will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these. ...” This passage indicates that as we follow Jesus Christ and the teachings He has provided, success will occur with our actions. John 14:13-14 also provides helpful reassurance: “And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son; You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it.”
Can we ask for anything that we want and receive what we ask for? The Bible advises us as we believe in Jesus and follow Him, and do the works that He demonstrated (vs. 12), we will be successful.
The Bible provides clear teaching about where our focus should be, which helps to ensure success with our plans. Sometimes we may become self-centered and our actions seek to provide personal gain. If so, the re-prioritizing of our values and goals needs to occur.
Perhaps if we seek to follow God and carry out His plan and will, we will be successful: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28). Also, “You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it” (John 14:14). If our focus, values and priorities involve God, then, success may be achieved!
As you proceed on to your next endeavor while seeking to be successful, please consider the passages reviewed, your goals and priorities and who will benefit from the outcome. As you proceed in life, please do so seeking to keep Jesus first and recall His teachings, actions and love demonstrated to others. God bless!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain at Ballad Health.