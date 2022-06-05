Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
We can’t deny that over the past two years our lives have changed in many ways. A few weeks ago, I had a conversation with someone close to me who wasn’t feeling well. That night fear crept in, and my imagination ran away with me. I worried irrationally. What I would have dismissed as a cold two years ago grew into a matter of life and death in my mind. I replayed conversations in my head and lamented things not said. It didn’t take long for me to spiral into a pit of sadness, and I went to bed with a heavy heart.
The next morning, I woke early and sat to talk with the Lord. I asked Him what He wanted me to know about how I was feeling, and I sensed Him say: You can choose to live in fear or freedom. I told Him, of course I didn’t want to live in fear and asked Him how to choose freedom. In my heart, I sensed: Imagine the situation in a way that is not fearful. SEE it differently in your mind’s eye. Gain the perspective of heaven and SPEAK life.
The directive began to crystalize in my mind, and I jotted these words in my journal: I must learn to SEE and SAY the right things. As soon as I wrote the words, I thought of the See ‘n Sa’ toy I had as a child. I’m betting that if you didn’t have one when you were a little, you at least knew someone who did.
Mattel introduced the See ‘n Say in 1965 after the wild success of the Chatty Cathy doll. Chatty Cathy spoke phrases at random when her “chatty ring” was pulled. Playing off that technology, Mattel manufactured the See ‘n Say. It was a large disc with animal pictures. You turned the arrow to select an animal, then pulled a string to hear the farmer speak that animal’s sound. “The cow says, ‘Moooo ...”
The difference between the two toys was with Chatty Cathy you didn’t have a choice of what you heard. When you pulled the string, you were at the mercy of whatever was next in Cathy’s queue. But with the See ‘n Say, you were allowed to choose what message you wanted to hear.
It is fascinating to me that God can and will use something as simple as a preschool toy to teach Truth.
As we look at the situations we are in, we can choose what we see and what we say. We can choose to look with our natural eyes or with the eyes of our heart. We can choose to say the pre-programmed phrase that we always say, or we can choose to say what is true in heaven. It takes intention, but having the ability to choose is a gift from God given out of His great love and grace. Let’s steward that gift well.
Kim Wheeler is the adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.