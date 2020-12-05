Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Things are happening all of the time; sometimes it is around us to other people and other times it happens to us. When things happen to others, we sometimes look at them and feel empathy; other times we do nothing but walk away. We are more of an observer than a participant.
We do sometimes get involved with others, but it is different when something happens to us; it becomes personal. Sometimes we invite trouble (not always knowing we are doing it) and, other times, we have no choice; we just can’t avoid it.
What we do in those times determines the outcome of the choices we make and how we deal with them.
The Apostle Paul had many things happen to him. He was beaten with rods three times, severely flogged, five times he received 39 lashes, night and day in the open sea, constantly on the move. Paul was in danger from rivers, seas, bandits, fellow Jews, Gentiles, false believers, and he had gone without sleep, food and water. However, his concern was for the churches. (2 Corinthians 11: 25-28)
Then he asks the question in verse 29, “who feels weak, of course I feel weak.” I hear Paul saying, you may think I don’t ever feel weak but I do. Even with all of those things happening to him he still says, “I feel upset every time someone is led into sin (NCV) wanting to help them.” He was still thinking of others.
Paul reminds us, “I want you to know, brothers, that what has happened to me has really served to advance the gospel.” (Philippians 1:12) He believed that everything that happened to him was for good. (Romans 8:28)
When something happens to us, we have a choice of responding one of three ways:
1. You can let it define you. Don’t let what happens to you determine your destiny because you can rise above it and meet your destiny.
2. You can let it destroy you. How many people have you seen destroyed by circumstances? That does not have to be you because you can learn from it and become a leader.
3. You can let it strengthen you. Paul tells us, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” (Philippians 4:13) The choice is yours as to how you will respond to the circumstances that come to you.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministry in Kingsport.