The words “salt,” “salted,” “saltiness” and “salt pits” are mentioned in the Bible 47 times. This is very important. Why? Jesus Christ himself in Matthew 5:13 said, “Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? It is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.” In the gospels of Mark and Luke, we see the same words spoken.
Although there are many spices throughout the world used to flavor our foods, the most common and most readily available is salt. Salt was so valued in history that men were often paid in salt for their wages. Not only was this true of Roman soldiers, but also of general workers. This is where the saying “He’s not worth his weight in salt,” comes from. Why? Did not Jesus use the term we are the “salt of the earth”? The answers to these questions are found in the 613 Mitzvah laws of the Old Testament.
Leviticus 2:13 says, “And every oblation of thy meat offering shalt thou season with salt; neither shalt thou suffer the salt of the covenant of thy God to be lacking from thy meat offering: with all thine offerings thou shalt offer salt.” We can clearly read God requires salt with his meat offerings.
Numbers 18:19 says, “All the heave offerings of the holy things, which the children of Israel offer unto the Lord, have I given thee, and thy sons and thy daughters with thee, by a statute for ever: it is a covenant of salt for ever before the Lord until thee and to thy seed with thee.”
We read of the covenant of salt in 2 Chronicles 13:5: “Ought ye not to know that the Lord God of Israel gave the kingdom over Israel to David for ever, even to him and to his sons by a covenant of salt?” Ezra 6:9 says, “And that which they have need of, both young bullocks, and rams, and lambs, for the burnt offerings of the God of heaven, wheat, salt, wine, and oil, according to the appointment of the priests which are at Jerusalem, let it be given them day by day without fail.” Then, Ezra 7:22 says, “Unto an hundred talents of silver, and to an hundred measures of wheat, and to an hundred baths of wine, and to an hundred baths of oil, and salt without prescribing how much.”
There are certainly more verses speaking of salt being used in exchange for money, but far more important are those where salt is used as an offering and a covenant to God Almighty. By Jesus, in his own words, we are “the salt of the earth!”
What should we glean from these scriptures? We are offering ourselves as a salt offering unto a holy God; we are the living sacrifice. We pick up our crosses daily because we are bondservants unto Jesus Christ.
Praise God we have only one salt law: to offer ourselves fully unto a holy God daily.
Robert S. Buchanan is pastor at Hunger First in Kingsport.