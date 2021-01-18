Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Is there anyone alive out there?” You may remember this heart-wrenching cry from a man seeking survivors during the movie “Titanic.” The luxurious cruise liner had met an untimely fate in the icy waters. It is said the captain of this great ship had declared it was so well built that “God himself couldn’t sink it.” Yet the unthinkable had occurred. In spite of unnoticed warnings, the huge vessel collided with an iceberg and sealed her doom. Many lives were lost, and relatively few survived.
Each of us has embarked upon a journey into the new year. Without question, we have sailed through some deep, perilous waters, and unseen danger is all around. While many people make New Year’s resolutions, and place hope in them, it is no secret that most are forgotten within a few short days. In spite of warnings and good intentions, it seems many fellow travelers have met with calamity. They are drowning in some very deep waters of uncertainty. Some cling desperately to hope. And the voice of God is crying out into the darkness of despair, trying to comfort and save.
In Psalm 29, David sings, “The voice of the Lord is over the waters; the God of glory thunders, the Lord thunders over the mighty waters.” His concluding words in verse 10 say, “The Lord sits enthroned over the flood; the Lord is enthroned as King forever.” The words of a great hymn of faith echo through the hallowed halls of troubled minds and fearful hearts: “Rescue the perishing, care for the dying. Jesus is merciful, Jesus will save.”
You and I are called to be voices crying in a wilderness. Those who know Christ and trust Him totally can be assured the captain of our salvation is forever by our side. We are the rescue team, called and equipped by the Lord to go out into the lonely places of life and share a word of hope. We can throw out a lifeline and guide the wayfaring child of God into the lifeboat. Yes, we are all in the boat together, and sailing into the darkest of storms. But never forget that when all hope seems lost, our Jesus comes walking on the angry waves.
The storms we sail into may involve a global pandemic. It may be financial failure with loss of health and security. We might hit the iceberg of hatred or be struck by one of discrimination or social inequality and injustice. The loss may be family or relationships. The list could go on forever. Just remember, Jesus not only walks through the storms, but has all power to calm them. He is pilot of my boat and eternal captain of my salvation. Listen carefully. He may be calling out to you, “ Is there anyone alive out there?”
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
