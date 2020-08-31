There is a verse in the Bible that says a lot about who we are as believers and how we should act one to another. The sad thing about most believers is that they don’t always act as though we belong to one another or that we are connected in the same body.
1 Corinthians 12:27 tells us, “We are the body of Christ, and members in particular.”
There is a great distinction between just a confession and true transformation. While it is true that confession is a vital part of the salvation experience the part that is necessary is transformation. We must be transformed into the new life in Christ, a new person.
People that are truly saved belong to what the Bible refers to as the body of Christ. We are to be one upon the earth; we are part of each other. So if we belong to the same body, then why are we so far apart from each other?
I am not saying that we are all to look and act alike, but we are to love one another — for that is how the world will know that we are Christians, by our love (John 13:35). That should be our common goal.
1 Corinthians 12:12 tells us, “For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body: so also is Christ.” We are One Body made up of Many Members!
Paul goes on in that chapter and tells us the body is not just a foot, hand, ear or an eye for we all have our part. We can’t tell another part of the body it is not needed just because it has a different function for we all are necessary for the body to function properly.
We must remember, as the body of Christ, our goal is to demonstrate the Kingdom of God upon the earth and what it looks like. As Jesus prayed, “Thy kingdom come thy will be done, on earth as it is being done in heaven.” (Matthew 6:10)
Jesus prayed John 17:21, “That they (disciples) all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee.” Jesus prayed that we as believers would be one, demonstrating the unity of the Father with the Son through his body on the earth and the purpose of that unity is “that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me.”
So go forth into the world and work and function as a body is supposed to, by demonstrating what the body should look like to the world so that the father will receive all Glory and Honor.
For as 2 Corinthians 5:10 says, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may receive what is due for what he has done in the body, whether good or evil.”
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries.