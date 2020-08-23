Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Last in a seven-part series
FIRST STEPS WHEN YOU ARE OVERWHELMED 1 KINGS 19:18
Elijah felt, even though he knew better, that he was alone … that no one understood what he was going through. And the truth is, Elijah really knew better. It was his discouragement and fear talking … not reality. How do we know that? Go back to I Kings 18 … [Read verses 1-9].
Elijah is made aware of 101 people who have not bowed the knee to Baal, and 100 of them are prophets just like him … prophets who COULD relate to at least some of what Elijah was going through.
And yet, when he gets discouraged, he says I am alone … no one else is fighting and no one understands. So, God gives Him further encouragement in chapter 19. First of all, he tells Elijah, there is someone you need to train. Nothing can make you feel less alone than having someone that is a regular part of your life. And Elisha was that companion as well as a protégé.
And God also tells Elijah that the estimate of 100 people who were still committed followers of the Lord was off by 70 times. Instead of 100, there were 7,000! One hundred might seem like a small number, but 7,000 would be enough to encourage his heart.
As Elijah was obedient to the will of God, he saw that he truly wasn’t alone as he had thought. And, as believers, we need to rejoice that we are not alone even in a time when we are struggling.
So often, when a person is experiencing discouragement and depression or fear and anxiety, the first thing they do is run from God and the Church. And that is so heartbreaking, because it is the fellowship of the Children of God that He has provided to help us rejoice that we are not alone.