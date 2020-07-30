Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
We are more than conquerors.
Have you ever faced a challenging or harrowing time where you felt the odds were stacked against you? In such situations, people often feel as though no matter what decision they make or action they proceed with, they will be doomed to failure. There could be several reasons for this gloomy outlook and negative view. Perhaps past failed experiences on multiple occasions could be an explanation for a person’s adverse prediction. Past failures may lead someone to think that they are lacking something within them that makes them successful. Perhaps strength from above can help!
The Apostle Paul has written a substantial number of New Testament books in the Bible which reflect his courage and confidence. As his ministry progressed, we know that he was imprisoned, beaten with iron rods and faced many other harsh disciplinary punishments. What kept him going? As you read many of his writings, you quickly determine where his strength came from: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13). He knew that with the power of Jesus Christ, he would be successful with facing the challenges associated with his ministry.
In the book of Romans, Paul writes about the victorious confidence that followers of Jesus Christ should have: “… In all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us” (Romans 8:37). This Biblical passage reflects Paul’s assurance of success while completing his ministry associated with following Jesus Christ. Paul’s faith in God and His Son Jesus Christ also provided him with much confidence regarding his calling and ministry: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28).
During troubling times, it could be easy to feel defeated, overpowered and alone. As someone may feel this way, perhaps encouragement may be received from Romans 8:31: “… If God is for us, who can be against us?” God is stronger than any opposition we may be faced with. We have much hope through God and His son Jesus Christ: “For I am convinced that … neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:38-39). Remember… through the help of our Heavenly Father, we are more than conquerors!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.