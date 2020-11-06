Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Matthew 6:25-27 (Jesus said): ”Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?”
A public prayer meeting in Glen Bruce Park was recently held relating to homelessness. Kingsport Homeless Ministry, Inc., sponsored this event in hopes of encouraging more people of faith and local congregations to intercede on behalf of the most vulnerable citizens among us. Several dozen people attended with clergy and laity leading prayers.
One thing I remember vividly about that day is the vibrant singing of birds in the overhead branches while the gathering continued. And like magic, when the final amen was said, it seems they simply flew away and the singing was no more.
Winter is quickly taking aim upon our region. And sadly, there are those whom we refer to as the least of these in harm’s way. Some are mentally and emotionally unstable and not able to care for themselves. For them, a back alley or vacant, trash-filled building will be shelter. Some are addicted to all kinds of substances and no longer allowed to be included in family settings. Some will be sleeping in vehicles, with little or no fuel to ensure warmth. Many are lifelong citizens of our community who have a roof overhead, but disabled or unemployed due to no fault of their own. We meet them daily. Grandmothers raising children long after their strongest days are past and victims of domestic abuse.
Jesus clearly taught to give our extra coat to a cold person. He commanded that we feed the poor and hungry without judgment. We are aware that for children to be fed and warmed, there is always opportunity for our kindness to be abused. That sad reality does not disqualify anyone from following Jesus’ command.
All we are called to do is plant and water the seeds. God only is final authority and judge over all. God is calling us to be like the birds singing in the park. Be cheerful in fulfilling kingdom work. We are God’s hands reaching out to those in need. Jesus said, ‘as you did unto the least of them ... you did it unto me.’
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.