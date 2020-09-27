Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“I am the vine, you are the branches. Those who abide in me and I in them bear much fruit, because apart from me you can do nothing... You did not choose me, but I chose you. And I appointed you to go and bear fruit, fruit that will last, so that the Father will give you whatever you ask him in my name.” (John 15:5, 16)
When Jesus talked to the disciples about the vine and the branches, he knew that soon he would be taken from his followers. This passage is from what is known as the Farewell Discourse, which runs from chapter 14 through chapter 17 of the Gospel of John. The disciples were afraid that they were going to be abandoned, and Jesus took time to reassure them.
There are times when life is difficult and frustrating. Lately, life has been confusing and, sometimes, scary. We may feel abandoned or afraid that we will be abandoned. Sometimes, it may even seem that Jesus has left us. But Jesus promised that he would not abandon us. He promised that, in just the same way that life flows from the vine into the branches, he will be with us. He said that he will be with us and that we have work to do. We are not like plant cuttings in separate pots, hoping someone will remember to water us. We are part of the vine. We are connected to Jesus and to each other. Jesus is with us.
You were chosen by Jesus. You were called and gifted to make a difference. As a friend says, “There are a lot more reasons for getting up in the morning when you say, ‘Lord, help me make a difference for you today.’”
So, as you head out each morning, imagine Jesus at the front door calling out to you, “Go make a difference for me today! Go make a difference!”
The Rev. Elaine Ruth is the pastor at First United Methodist Church in Surgoinsville, Tennessee.