Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“I choose joy!” That phrase reflects the message of the Apostle Paul in his letter to the church in Philippi. Regardless of our circumstances, we are called to choose joy!
When Paul wrote the letter to the Philippians, his situation was not good; he’s locked in prison for no crime other than preaching the Gospel. But as one reads Philippians, instead of a message of complaining, revenge and anger, one finds a message of joy.
Though some people use the words “happiness” and” joy” interchangeably, there is a big difference in their meaning. Happiness relies entirely upon happenings (circumstances) around us. As soon as difficulties, pain or sorrow come, a person ceases to be happy.
On the other hand, joy is a gift from God that enables believers to find hope and peace — even when life is seemingly falling apart. Joy depends on Christ and is God’s intentional gift of His presence with us, a reassurance that He will see us through.
One reason Paul was able to be joyful even in such dire circumstances was the choice he made to focus not on himself and his situation, but rather to focus on the fact that God was at work, even in his situation. Paul rejoiced in the opportunities given to him to talk about his faith with the palace guard. Had Paul not been there in that prison, would those guards have ever heard about Jesus and His love for them?
Although Paul’s situation was less than ideal to say the least, he chose to look beyond it and see the bigger picture. Philippians 4:8 was a challenge Paul gave the church at Philippi and is a great challenge for all of us. “…whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
While we may not be able to choose our circumstances, we do choose how we will respond and what our focus will be. If we’re always trying to find joy in our circumstances, we are guaranteed a life of disappointment. But when we seek joy in Christ, what he has done for us, and the progress of the gospel, we can and will experience unexplainable joy.
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.